Shivakumar Asks K'taka Students To Carry Forward Legacy Of Iisc, ISRO, HAL Avoids Comments On Hijab Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister-designate and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday extended best wishes to students on commencement of the new academic year. He noted that some of India's premier institutions, including IISc, NLSIU, ISRO, and HAL, are located in Karnataka and asked students to carry forward their legacy. He refused to be drawn into the hijab-saffron shawl controversy.

Responding to questions from reporters about the government's reported move to lift restrictions on the hijab, tilak, kada, kalava, holy ash in schools and the subsequent calls by some Hindu organisations for students to wear saffron shawls, Shivakumar declined to engage in the debate.

"We will discuss it later. Whether it is a saffron shawl or a Tricolour shawl, we will discuss it at the appropriate time. This is not the time to discuss the matter," he said.

Focussing on the reopening of schools, Shivakumar conveyed his greetings to students and urged them to make the most of the opportunities ahead.

"Today marks the beginning of a new academic year. On behalf of the government and personally, I extend my best wishes to all students entering the new academic year," he said.

Highlighting Karnataka's contribution to education and human resource development, Shivakumar said the state has produced generations of accomplished professionals who have made significant contributions across the world.

"Many people who received their foundational education in Karnataka have gone on to contribute immensely to humanity. Karnataka's rich educational heritage continues to attract attention from across the globe. We have produced outstanding scientists, lawyers, professors, and professionals in various fields," he said.

He noted that some of the country's premier institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and major public sector undertakings such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), are located in Karnataka.

"Students must carry forward this legacy. We are entering a new era shaped by technology and innovation. Artificial Intelligence has arrived, and in the coming days I will share my thoughts and plans regarding AI as well as the state's education policy on primary education," he said.

Addressing students from rural areas, Shivakumar urged them not to feel disadvantaged in comparison to their urban counterparts.

"No student should lose confidence. Do not compare yourselves with others. Our teachers are capable, and the SSLC (Class 10) examination results are proof of the quality of education in our schools. We are committed to further improving the education system and giving it a new direction," he said.

He added that the present and future government would continue to support students and work towards strengthening educational opportunities across the state.

Shivakumar concluded by stating that he and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah were leaving for New Delhi later in the day and declined to comment further on political matters.