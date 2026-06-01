Delhi HC Protects Varun Dhawan From AI, Deepfake Misuse Of Persona

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to actor Varun Dhawan against the unauthorised commercial exploitation of his personality rights, restraining several websites, social media accounts and online platforms from using his name, image, voice, likeness or other attributes of his persona through technologies such as artificial intelligence, generative AI, machine learning, deepfakes and face-morphing tools.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order while hearing a suit filed by Dhawan alleging unauthorised use of his identity across booking websites, merchandise platforms and social media channels that were allegedly using his persona for commercial gain and disseminating AI-generated content depicting him in objectionable and misleading scenarios.

Court Details Restraints on Commercial and AI Misuse

The Court directed that, until the next date of hearing, the defendants and persons acting on their behalf shall not utilise, exploit, misappropriate or commercially use Dhawan's name, image, voice, likeness or any other identifiable element of his persona without authorisation.

The restraint extends specifically to the use of technologies including AI, generative AI, machine learning, deepfakes, AI chatbots and face morphing.

The Court further restrained the defendants from selling, offering for sale or facilitating the sale of merchandise and other products that allegedly infringe Dhawan's personality rights, amount to passing off, or violate his registered trademarks, including his name and signature.

Directives for Online Platforms and Government

In a significant direction concerning AI-generated content, the Court restrained certain defendants from creating, sharing or disseminating content that is derogatory, abusive or portrays the actor in inappropriate scenarios through the use of artificial intelligence or similar technologies.

Justice Singh also directed multiple defendants to remove specified URLs identified in the suit. Online platforms and intermediaries were ordered to take down the impugned links within 36 hours of receiving the order.

Government authorities arrayed as defendants were directed to issue necessary directions for blocking and disabling URLs relating to alleged pornographic content involving the actor.

Additionally, the Court directed YouTube, Meta and X entities impleaded in the proceedings to disclose Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) relating to the channels and accounts identified in the suit.

The Court also ordered that if Dhawan notifies these platforms of fresh infringing URLs, posts, videos or links violating his personality and publicity rights or containing abusive, derogatory or pornographic content, such content shall be removed within 36 hours of communication.

Court Affirms Celebrity's Right to Protect Persona

While granting the relief, the Court held that Dhawan had established a prima facie case. It observed that the unauthorised sale of merchandise bearing a celebrity's name, image and likeness for commercial gain is unlawful and can damage the goodwill and reputation built over the years.

The Court further noted that a celebrity is entitled to protect attributes such as name, image, likeness and voice, and that unauthorised use of such attributes can result in both commercial harm and an infringement of personality and privacy rights.

The Court also recorded that the dissemination of pornographic material and AI-generated images portraying a celebrity in inappropriate situations can mislead the public and cause serious reputational injury, warranting judicial protection.

On behalf of Varun Dhawan, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared along with Pravin Anand, Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, Dhruv Anand, Dhananjay Khanna, Unnati Gambani, Nimrat Singh, Bhavya Verma, Shreya Sethi, Krisna Gambhir, Pranav Nair and Vinayika Shahi, Advocates.

Defendant number 2 was represented by Advocates Tushar Gupta, Sumit Kumar Mishra, Lakhvinder Singh, Manuj Gautam and Nirbhay Saxena.

The matter has been listed before the Court on October 1, while proceedings before the Joint Registrar have been scheduled for August 5. (ANI)

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