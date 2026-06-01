Ajman Announces New Leaves, Reduced Working Hours, Benefits For Government Employees

Ajman announced a new law across its government departments, introducing new types of leaves, employee benefits and reduced working hours.

The Government of Ajman on Monday issued the new law under the orders of the emirate's Ruler, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, which will be effective from September 1, 2026.

The Law No. (4) of 2026 concerning Human Resources for the Government of Ajman offers leaves for family care, self-employment or entrepreneurship, Persons with Disabilities and marriage.

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There are also reduced working hours for employees with disabilities, pregnant employees and those supporting five or more children under the age of 18. The permitted hours are as below:

Employees with disabilities: 2 hours less per day Pregnant employees: 2 hours less per day in cases of fatigue or exhaustion, supported by an approved medical report Employees supporting 5 or more children under the age of 18: 1 hour less per day

Its provisions apply to all civilian employees in government entities and also apply to senior management where no specific provisions are stipulated in the legislation governing their employment affairs.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance the efficiency of government performance and create a flexible and motivating work environment based on competence, merit, and sustainability, the authority has announced career benefits.

Under the new law, exceptional talents and high-performing employees may receive a promotion of up to three job grades. There is also a new Good Service Award for Emirati employees.

The law is aligned with the objectives of the 'Year of the Family', promoting family stability and strengthening the family's central role in community development.

The law defines the responsibilities of the Ajman Government Human Resources Department, including reviewing and updating human resources legislation and assessing its effectiveness, monitoring the implementation of relevant policies and legislation by government entities, and providing technical support and consultations to ensure the optimal application of systems and policies.

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