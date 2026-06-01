Suriya Gifts ₹30 Lakh Cars To Karuppu Team As Film Zooms Past ₹300 Crore!

Actor Suriya has marked the massive success of his film Karuppu with a generous gesture for his team. As the film continues its impressive box office run, crossing ₹300 crore worldwide within just three weeks, the actor gifted luxury cars to key members of the crew.

Luxury Gifts and Team's Reaction

Suriya presented Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition cars, each valued at around ₹30 lakh, to composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, and editor Selvamani gesture reflects his appreciation for their contribution to the film.

The recipients expressed their gratitude on social media. Sai Abhyankkar shared a picture with his new car and thanked Suriya, while GK Vishnu described the moment as a blessing. Editor Kalaivanan also posted a family photo, calling it a life-changing gesture and thanking the actor warmly.

About the Film: Story, Cast and Crew

Karuppu revolves around a guardian deity who takes human form as a lawyer to fight corruption in the judicial system. Suriya plays the lead role of Karuppusamy, with Trisha Krishnan as Preethi. RJ Balaji plays the antagonist and also directs the film. The screenplay has been written by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar.

Industry Praise and Box Office Milestone

Following the film's release, Suriya shared a heartfelt message thanking audiences and acknowledging the hard work of his team. He credited the film's global success to the dedication of the entire cast and crew.

The film has also received praise from superstar Rajinikanth, who personally congratulated director RJ Balaji. With its ₹300 crore milestone, strong audience response, and industry recognition, Karuppu continues to maintain its momentum at the box office.