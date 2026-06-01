Andhra Pradesh Launches Major MSME Sustainability Drive With EESL Support

MENAFN - KNN India)Andhra Pradesh has taken a step towards sustainable industrial development with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Union Ministry of Power, finalising a comprehensive action plan to promote energy and water efficiency across the state's MSME ecosystem.

The initiative follows the AP MSME Growth Summit 2026 organised by the Andhra Pradesh Industries Department and aims to accelerate the adoption of advanced global technologies in industrial clusters, reported the Times of India.

Audits And Cluster Studies Planned Across Industrial Hubs

Under the programme, EESL will conduct cluster mapping and diagnostic studies across 15 industrial clusters, undertake investment-grade energy audits for 452 MSMEs and water audits for 300 MSMEs, besides organising capacity-building workshops and facilitating deployment of energy-efficient and water-efficient technologies.

The initiative is expected to help MSMEs reduce operational costs, improve resource efficiency, enhance productivity and strengthen competitiveness in domestic and global markets.

EESL, State Government Finalise Sustainability Roadmap

EESL Chief Executive Officer Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, in consultation with the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation, approved the implementation roadmap designed to support the long-term sustainability of MSMEs in the state.

According to officials, the programme will also contribute to environmental sustainability, climate resilience and efficient utilisation of energy and water resources while generating significant green employment opportunities.

EESL acknowledged the support of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in advancing the initiative and facilitating the work order issued by the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation during the AP MSME Growth Summit 2026.

Initiative Expected To Create Green Jobs And Industrial Innovation

Industries Secretary Dr N. Yuva Raj said the first phase represents the beginning of a broader industrial transformation programme for the state.

Officials noted that EESL's partnerships with industrially advanced states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will support the rollout of sustainable manufacturing practices and advanced industrial technologies.

The programme is also expected to create employment opportunities in areas such as energy auditing, technical consulting, manufacturing of energy-efficient equipment, water management solutions, digital monitoring services, operations and maintenance, clean technology deployment and MSME advisory services.

Officials added that the initiative could help build a green industrial services ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh by creating demand for skilled professionals, technicians, auditors, startups and sustainability experts.

(KNN Bureau)