Zarqa Re-Exports Total JD 31.8 Million In May

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, June 1 (Petra) - Zarqa Governorate generated JD 31.8 million in commercial re-exports in May, according to monthly certificate of origin data from the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce and its Free Zone office.

Zarqa Chamber of Commerce Chairman Hussein Shreim reported the exact export volume at JD 31.776 million, cleared across 235 certificates of origin.

The automotive and vehicle components sector served as the primary growth driver, anchoring the monthly volume. Supplemental export performance was led by building materials, sanitary ware, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, foodstuffs, apparel, jewelry, electronics, furniture, and stationery.

Shreim stated that the trade indicators validate Zarqa's steady commercial momentum, reinforcing its position as a strategic industrial and logistics hub servicing regional and international markets.

//Petra// AA