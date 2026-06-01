Katara Hospitality Launches 'Summer Your Way' With Up To 40% Savings Across Its Hotels, Resorts In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Hospitality, a global hospitality asset owner and manager based in Qatar with more than five decades of industry experience, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated“Summer Your Way” campaign, offering exclusive seasonal experiences, luxury staycation packages and family-focused benefits across its portfolio of hotels and resorts in Qatar from June 1 until August 31, 2026.

The campaign brings together some of Katara Hospitality's most iconic hospitality destinations under one summer initiative, providing nationals, residents and GCC visitors with exceptional value and access to a diverse collection of luxury hotels, beach resorts, wellness retreats and family entertainment experiences.

Participating properties include The Ritz-Carlton, Doha; Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel; Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel; Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Doha; Fairmont Doha; Raffles Doha; Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas; Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha; Simaisma, a Murwab Resort; Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort; Jouri, a Murwab Hotel; Mövenpick Hotel Doha; Somerset West Bay Doha; and Dana Club.

The“Summer Your Way” campaign reflects Katara Hospitality's commitment to creating meaningful experiences that encourage families to reconnect, explore new destinations within Qatar and enjoy exceptional hospitality closer to home. By bringing together a broad range of experiences across its local portfolio, Katara Hospitality aims to provide guests with the flexibility to design a summer holiday that matches their individual interests, whether focused on relaxation, adventure, wellness, gastronomy or family entertainment.

Building on this momentum, Katara Hospitality's summer campaign aims to create memorable experiences for families, couples and leisure travellers seeking luxury escapes within Qatar while supporting the continued growth of domestic tourism and staycation demand.

The“Summer Your Way” offer is exclusively available across participating Katara Hospitality hotels and resorts in Qatar, rewarding guests with greater value and benefits based on the length of their stay.

Guests booking a one-night stay can enjoy 20 percent savings on the best available room rate, hotel-operated restaurants and spa treatments. The package also includes personalised in-room amenities, early check-in and late check-out subject to availability, as well as the opportunity to upgrade to the next room category for QR200, excluding villas, presidential suites and royal suites.

Guests staying for two nights will receive 30 percent savings on accommodation, dining and spa experiences, together with the same exclusive benefits and upgrade opportunities.

For guests staying three nights or longer, the offer increases to 40 percent savings on room rates, food and beverage experiences at participating hotel-operated outlets and spa treatments, creating one of the most attractive luxury staycation offers available in Qatar this summer.

Recognising the growing demand for day experiences and leisure escapes without overnight stays, the campaign also introduces dedicated benefits for visitors wishing to enjoy hotel facilities during the summer season.

Guests can receive 25 percent savings on participating restaurants and cafés, spa treatments, pool and beach access, as well as admission to selected attractions including Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, one of the region's largest waterpark destinations.