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PHCC Health Education Department Marks World Hypertension Day


2026-06-01 04:01:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Health Education Department at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) organised awareness activities in recognition of the World Hypertension Day from 13 to 21 May 2026.
The campaign aimed to increase community awareness of hypertension prevention, early detection, regular blood pressure monitoring, and healthy lifestyle practices that help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and related complications.
Dr. Sarah Rashid Musa, Acting Manager of Health Education and Consultant Community Medicine, highlighted that hypertension remains one of the most important modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. She explained that hypertension often develops without noticeable symptoms and is therefore commonly known as“silent killer”.
If left uncontrolled, it can lead to serious complications.

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The Peninsula

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