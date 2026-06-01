Qatar Hajj Mission To Return Home Today After Exceptional Pilgrimage Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Hajj Mission is set to return to the country today following the successful completion of an exceptional Hajj season that saw all Qatari pilgrims return safely after performing the pilgrimage in an atmosphere of security, comfort and comprehensive care.

The mission's return comes after ensuring the safe arrival of every pilgrim back to Qatar, concluding a spiritual journey supported by an integrated system of services, field operations and institutional coordination that accompanied pilgrims from their departure through to their return home.

Officials described Hajj 2026 as one of the most successful pilgrimage seasons in recent years, reflecting Qatar's continued commitment to providing high-quality services and support for its pilgrims throughout every stage of their journey.

Ali bin Sultan Al Misifri (pictured), Deputy Head of the Qatar Hajj Mission, said the season achieved remarkable success in terms of organisation, coordination and service delivery. He noted that pilgrims returned smoothly through successive flights operated by both Qatar Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines after completing their rituals with ease and peace of mind.

Al Misifri emphasised that the achievement was the result of a comprehensive institutional framework rather than the efforts of any single entity. The Qatar Hajj Mission brought together representatives from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholders involved in serving pilgrims.

He added that the mission's advisory committee and specialized administrative, technical and operational units worked around the clock throughout the season. Their efforts covered all phases of the pilgrimage, from preparation and travel arrangements to on-site services in the holy sites and the return journey.

The mission's support network included coordination and airport services, communications and support teams, medical services, holy sites services, inspection and monitoring units, as well as Sharia guidance teams. Together, these units provided comprehensive assistance in transportation, healthcare, religious guidance and field supervision, allowing pilgrims to focus entirely on their acts of worship.

Al Misifri highlighted the extensive preparations carried out for pilgrims' camps in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah. Working in coordination with Makkah Hospitality Company, one of the leading firms specialising in Hajj camp management, the mission ensured that facilities met modern standards of comfort, safety and quality. This enabled Qatari Hajj campaigns to concentrate fully on serving and caring for their pilgrims.

He also praised the close cooperation with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and other security and service authorities, describing their coordination as a key factor in facilitating pilgrim movements between the holy sites via the Mashair Train during the various stages of Hajj.

The deputy head further commended the 18 licensed Qatari Hajj campaigns for their commitment to operational plans, pilgrim movement schedules and safety requirements, noting that their partnership with the mission contributed significantly to the season's success.

Al Misifri said the mission will begin a comprehensive evaluation process immediately upon its return to Qatar, reviewing feedback from pilgrims and campaign operators to enhance future services and preparations.