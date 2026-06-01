UDST Hosts 'Student Symposium On Innovation And Enterprise'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) hosted the 2026 Student Symposium on Innovation and Enterprise at its campus in Doha, under the organisation of the UDST Capstone Committee.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said,“Symposiums such as this reflect the core of UDST's mission to deliver applied, industry-relevant education that transforms student potential into real-world impact. By bringing together innovation, research, and entrepreneurship under one platform, we not only showcased the excellence of our students and faculty but also strengthened the bridge between academia and industry in support of Qatar's development goals and knowledge-based economy.”

The symposium stood as a landmark inter-college platform dedicated to showcasing student innovation, applied research, and entrepreneurial thinking.

For the first time, capstone projects from the College of Computing and IT, the College of Engineering and Technology, and the College of Business were presented together under one unified institutional event.

These were presented alongside MSc research projects and initiatives supported by the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council's Undergraduate Research Experience Program (UREP), with selected contributions from all five UDST colleges, including the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education. The event featured approximately 100 capstone projects, alongside MSc research and UREP-funded initiatives.

The symposium gathered around 428 students, addressing real-world challenges in areas such as energy, sustainability, technology, and business, with several projects developed in collaboration with industry partners.

The event was organised by the UDST Capstone Committee, with representation from the colleges, Student Affairs, and the University Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UHUB).

UHUB selected capstone projects were showcased in the Startup Zone, a dedicated segment for student teams to pitch their work as potential ventures.

Industry partners were also invited to engage with student projects, strengthening collaboration between academia and industry and providing opportunities to explore future project development and innovation partnerships. The symposium aligned with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, reinforcing national priorities related to STEM education, workforce readiness, and the advancement of a knowledge-based economy.

