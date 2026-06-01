Ulike / Key word(s): Product Launch

Ulike Strengthens Commitment to Germany With Launch of Air 10 Pro

01.06.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, a global leader in at-home IPL hair removal devices, is further strengthening its presence in Germany with the launch of its newest, premium IPL hair removal device, the Ulike Air 10 Pro, available for pre-sale beginning June 1.



The Air 10 Pro debuts in Germany as part of Ulike's continued commitment to bringing advanced beauty-tech solutions to the market. The device is designed for consumers seeking a more convenient, comfortable, and effective hair removal solution. As an at-home alternative to salon laser treatments, IPL technology offers long-lasting smooth skin results with the privacy and affordability of home use. At the center of the device is Ulike's patented Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology, which keeps the device contact temperature at a comfortable 15.6°C, helping reduce heat and minimize discomfort. To reduce guesswork and support safer use, the Air 10 Pro's integrated SkinSensor automatically detects skin tones and adjusts energy levels accordingly, helping ensure users receive the most suitable energy level throughout treatment. The Air 10 Pro also features USHR Mode, a high-performance setting that relies on the device's dual-lamp system to target coarse hair with salon-like performance at home, achieving up to 96% hair reduction in just 2 weeks1 with consistent use. Together, these innovations reflect Ulike's focus on combining performance, safety, and comfort in one premium device. "Germany is an important market for Ulike as we continue expanding across Europe," said Matt Qian, General Manager of Ulike Europe. "With the launch of Air 10 Pro, we are introducing a premium IPL solution that combines advanced innovation, comfort, and safety for consumers seeking long-lasting smooth skin at home. Air 10 Pro has received CE certification in compliance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for aesthetic devices, marking Ulike as a pioneer among IPL brands to achieve this rigorous standard in the EU." The Ulike Air 10 Pro will be available through Amazon and DTC channels. To celebrate the launch, Ulike will offer an early-bird price of €399.99 on its official site from June 1 through June 7, before returning to its regular price of €499.99. 1 Clinical results based on third-party testing conducted by SGS; individual results may vary depending on skin tone, hair color, body area, and treatment schedule. About Ulike Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, comfortable, and cost-effective IPL hair removal devices. FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature advanced IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with 8 million units sold across 49 countries and regions. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates 30 percent of its annual profits to research and development, securing 800+ global patents and achieving international success. Discover more at PRESS CONTACT

Alessio Bradde

Global Communications and PR Senior Manager

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