Nitish Kumar Meets Vijay Chaudhary As MLC Poll Activity Gathers Pace In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) Political activity has intensified in Bihar's capital, Patna, as preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections gather pace.

Janata Dal (United) National President and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday visited the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to finalise the plan and discuss the names of the candidates.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had a similar meeting with JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha in Patna.

The nomination for 10 vacant seats in the Bihar Legislative Council started on Monday. Against this backdrop, discussions regarding seat-sharing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are said to be nearing completion.

Sources indicate that out of the ten seats, around four may fall within the JD(U)'s share. Consequently, competition for party nominations has intensified, with several senior leaders and aspirants actively lobbying for the same.

Political observers believe that the JD(U) leadership is currently focused on finalising its list of candidates while carefully balancing social and regional equations. The party is expected to take into account factors such as caste representation, organisational contributions, and electoral strategy before making its final selections.

Amid growing speculation, one name has emerged prominently in political discussions. Party insiders suggest that preparations may be underway to nominate Health Minister Nishant Kumar to the Legislative Council from the JD(U)'s quota. However, no official confirmation has been issued by the party, and leaders have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Despite the absence of a formal announcement, the possibility continues to dominate political conversations. For the remaining seats, the party is reportedly working toward maintaining a broad social and political balance.

Consideration is being given to providing representation to backward classes, extremely backward classes, minority communities, and long-serving party workers who have contributed significantly to strengthening the organisation over the years.

The series of meetings and consultations in Patna has sent a clear signal that the JD(U) has shifted into election mode and is actively shaping its strategy for the Legislative Council polls.