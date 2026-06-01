Farhad Darya Says Afghanistan Belongs To All Ethnic Communities

Speaking Sunday at the event, Darya said he hopes a day will come when“no child fears because of identity and no mother cries because of her child's ethnicity.”

Darya described the celebration as more than a cultural gathering, saying it carried a message that Hazara culture, identity and community remain alive despite years of violence, displacement and migration.

Darya praised the resilience of the Hazara community and encouraged young Hazaras to tell their own stories rather than allowing others to define them only through suffering and discrimination.

He also stressed that Afghanistan becomes“beautiful and complete” only when all ethnic and cultural groups are respected equally, adding that true strength comes from accepting differences rather than erasing them.

Hazara Culture Day has been observed annually since 2017 and is now celebrated by Hazara communities across Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and parts of Africa.

The Hazara community has faced decades of targeted violence, discrimination and deadly attacks in Afghanistan, including assaults on schools, mosques, educational centers and civilian gatherings.

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, concerns over ethnicty and cultural rights, cultural freedoms and ethnic inclusion have continued to grow among Afghanistan communities inside and outside the country.