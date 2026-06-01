UN Warns Of Rising Congo Fever Risk In Afghanistan Ahead Of Eid

In a statement posted on X, the UN agency said the disease spreads between animals and humans through infected ticks and can become fatal without timely treatment and medical attention.

FAO said it is conducting spraying operations in livestock markets and awareness campaigns across Afghanistan with support from the World Health Organization and the United Kingdom embassy for Afghanistan.

The organization added that its teams are sharing safety guidance with shepherds, livestock traders and families on safe animal handling practices ahead of Eid celebrations.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever is a contagious viral disease transmitted from animals to humans and remains a recurring public health concern in Afghanistan, especially during warmer months.

Afghanistan's healthcare system continues to face severe shortages of medicine, diagnostic facilities and trained medical staff, particularly in rural provinces vulnerable to infectious disease outbreaks.

Health organizations have repeatedly warned that poverty, weak sanitation systems and limited veterinary oversight increase the risk of zoonotic diseases spreading among communities.