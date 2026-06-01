Russia Urges US To Evacuate Citizens And Diplomats From Kyiv

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the attacks were ordered by Vladimir Putin in response to what Moscow described as continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians and infrastructure.

Lavrov also urged American diplomats and citizens to leave Kyiv immediately, warning of intensified military operations targeting Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, including drone production sites.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the planned attacks followed a deadly Ukrainian drone strike on a university building and dormitory in the city of Starobilsk in the Luhansk region.

According to Moscow, Lavrov and Rubio also discussed diplomatic efforts related to the Strait of Hormuz crisis and the situation surrounding Cuba.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified in recent months with increasing drone and missile attacks carried out by both sides against military and infrastructure targets.

Western governments, including the United States, have continued supporting Ukraine militarily and financially, while Moscow has repeatedly accused NATO countries of escalating the conflict through arms deliveries and political backing.