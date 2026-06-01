Israel Suspends Cooperation With UN Chief Over Misconduct Allegations

Danny Danon, Israel's envoy to the United Nations, said on Thursday that Tel Aviv would halt cooperation with the secretary-general's office until the end of his term, accusing the UN chief of what he described as“unfair treatment” toward Israel.

In remarks shared on social media, Danon called the possible inclusion of Israel in the conflict-related sexual violence list“unacceptable” and accused the United Nations of political bias against the country.

Israeli officials said the decision would remain in effect until the end of 2026. Danon also claimed that Israel had been willing to review the allegations independently, but said UN representatives had not conducted direct investigations.

The United Nations has previously reported allegations of abuse and mistreatment involving Palestinian detainees and called for international monitors to be granted access to detention centres.

Relations between Israel and the United Nations have repeatedly come under strain in recent years, but tensions intensified sharply after the outbreak of the Israel–Hamas War in October 2023.

Israeli leaders have frequently criticised statements by António Guterres regarding Israeli military operations in Gaza Strip, while UN agencies and rights groups have continued to raise concerns about civilian casualties, humanitarian conditions and detainee treatment during the conflict.