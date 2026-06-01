France Arrests 416 After PSG Champions League Celebrations Turn Violent

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), French authorities arrested more than 280 people in Paris alone on Saturday night, while the nationwide total reached 416. The unrest erupted as large crowds gathered to celebrate the club's historic European triumph.

France's Interior Ministry said seven police officers were injured during the disturbances. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the violence as“completely unacceptable” and vowed that those responsible would face legal consequences.

Authorities reported damage to at least six vehicles and two shops, while a bus stop near Élysée Palace was vandalized. Police said some supporters threw fireworks and other projectiles at security forces, prompting officers to respond with crowd-control measures.

To prevent a repeat of previous incidents, French authorities deployed approximately 22,000 police officers nationwide, including around 8,000 in Paris. Several tram services were suspended, metro and bus stations were temporarily closed, and businesses in sensitive areas boarded up windows ahead of the celebrations.

The unrest overshadowed what was expected to be a landmark moment for PSG, which secured its first Champions League title after years of investment and repeated attempts to win Europe's most prestigious club competition.

Football-related celebrations have periodically sparked disorder in major European cities, particularly when large crowds gather in central urban areas. French authorities have increasingly adopted extensive security measures around major sporting events following previous episodes of violence and vandalism linked to football matches.

The victory also carries significant sporting importance for French football. PSG's success ends a long wait for a European crown and places the club among the continent's elite teams, a goal it has pursued since becoming one of the wealthiest clubs in world football.

Meanwhile, far-right politician Marine Le Pen criticized the violence, saying it was unacceptable that a football victory had resulted in widespread disorder. Despite the unrest, thousands of supporters remained gathered near the Élysée Palace, while PSG players were scheduled to take part in a victory parade near Eiffel Tower before being received by Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Sunday.