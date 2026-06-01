Latin American Pulse For Monday, June 1, 2026

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A Trump-aligned outsider tops Colombia's first round and the sitting president refuses to accept the count; Bolivia's dialogue table collapses; Sheinbaum stages 130,000 at the Monumento; Lula signs the budget-freeze decree; Kast walks into his first Cuenta Pública at a 53% disapproval; Peter Thiel buys into Buenos Aires.

By Matias Sebastian Lopez · Editorial Director, LATAM Pulse

Abelardo De La Espriella, the Trump-aligned candidate of Defensores de la Patria, led Colombia's Sunday first round with 43.74% to Iván Cepeda's 40.90%, a 670,000-vote spread on 97.58% of polling tables counted that contradicted every major pre-vote poll showing the Pacto Histórico senator as front-runner. President Gustavo Petro publicly rejected the Registraduría's preliminary count -“Como presidente no acepto los resultados” - questioning the counting software. Cepeda also withheld concession pending the judicial commissions. Paloma Valencia (6.9%) and Cambio Radical endorsed Espriella; Ecuador's Daniel Noboa congratulated him from Quito. Runoff: June 21.

Bolivia's Central Obrera Boliviana voted Sunday to reject the dialogue convened at the Seminario San Jerónimo, ratifying its blockades and rebuffing the mediation track despite the Friday lifting of Mario Argollo's arrest order. The Vicepresidencia suspended the table indefinitely. Severo Marca of the CSUTCB said no formal invitation had reached the rank and file; Jaime Solares said only humanitarian corridors would open for ambulances and medical cargo. President Rodrigo Paz now enters day 31 of blockades without an exit ramp, with the state of exception option openly considered in cabinet. El Alto's losses are at $6.5 million daily; blood reserves are at the limit.

President Claudia Sheinbaum drew 130,000 to the Monumento a la Revolución on Sunday for her two-year address, with the“México no es piñata de nadie” line aimed at the Trump administration's May charges against Sinaloa governor Rubén Rocha Moya and at what she called a million-dollar campaign from the US hard-right. Omar García Harfuch cited 49% intentional-homicide reduction since September 2024 and 54,297 arrests. The reframing landed on the same Sunday Sheinbaum handed over Phase 1 of the Mexico City Airport remodel - 394,000 square metres delivered twelve days before the World Cup. No incidents. Plazas in all 32 states relayed.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed Decreto 12.990 Friday May 29, formalising the R$23.7 billion budget freeze in 2026 - the largest discretionary-budget freeze since the arcabouço took effect. The Defence ministry absorbed R$4.4 billion; the Novo PAC growth-investment program R$8.74 billion; caucus amendments R$4.96 billion; the Cities ministry R$3.32 billion. The Secretaria de Relações Institucionais received expanded margin to liberate amendments - the Centrão concession. The Treasury revised the actual deficit to R$64.4 billion and warned a further R$30 billion is needed to hit the central fiscal target. The Ibovespa closed Friday at 173,787, fifth straight down.

President José Antonio Kast delivers his first Cuenta Pública before the Congreso Pleno at noon today, walking in at 53% disapproval - the highest since he took office - with the unemployment rate at 9.1% for February-April, a five-year peak. The Diario Financiero brief says no new Hacienda announcements; the discourse focuses on security, migration, crime, expansion of high-security prisons, and the universal childcare financing formula. Ministry consolidation sits on the table after the UDI proposal to cut the cabinet from 25 to 19; Panel Ciudadano-UDD found 63% want twenty or fewer. The slogan:“Chile cuenta con todos.”

Peter Thiel, PayPal and Palantir co-founder, has bought a US$12 million mansion in Buenos Aires' Barrio Parque, enrolled his children locally, and relocated his family from Los Angeles and Miami, the New York Times reported Wednesday with cascading weekend coverage. The 58-year-old has met President Javier Milei, Luis Caputo and Federico Sturzenegger since April; he also bought land in Uruguay. Chief of Cabinet Manuel Adorni:“Todos los multimillonarios que quieran huir son bienvenidos.” Argentina sat dead last in OECD regional FDI 2025 at $3.1 billion against Brazil's $76.9 billion. MERVAL closed Friday at 3,166,406, a fourth record.

Sunday's Colombia upset lifts the country's political and external pills sharply - the Petro non-acceptance is now a sovereign-spread risk through June 21. Bolivia stays at the 5.0 ceiling across all five dimensions with the dialogue collapse confirming Thursday's Episcopal track failure. Venezuela's structural transition holds; Mexico's MKT pill remains elevated on the SAT contraction and Banorte selloff carryover; Brazil's fiscal pill bumps on the budget-freeze decree - a concession to the arcabouço that nonetheless reveals the target gap. Chile's political pill softens marginally on the Cuenta Pública delivery cycle but unemployment at 9.1% holds the floor. Argentina remains the regional bright spot with the MERVAL fourth record and the Thiel marker.

The Colombia first round inverts the COLCAP risk premium that had been pricing a Cepeda pass-to-second-round on continuity terms. A Petro non-acceptance into the June 21 runoff opens an elevated COLCAP volatility window; the Andean sovereign-spread complex (COP/PEN/CLP) carries asymmetric upside on an Espriella win versus downside on a contested transition. Bolivia's rupture closes the Bolivian sovereign-engagement window through Q3 and pressures every regional bank with USD-clearing through La Paz. The Brazil budget-freeze decree is a fiscal-credibility positive at the margin - not enough to reverse the IPCA Focus drift but enough to slow the Selic-cut delay. Argentina's FX/equity decoupling extends; the MERVAL break above 3.1m sits on Caputo/Sturzenegger institutional anchoring more than on a single macro print. These are editorial assessments, not investment advice.

Read: El Tiempo's biographical profile of Espriella - the Florence-to-Defensores-de-la-Patria path and the Uribe-aligned coastal positioning. Read: Infobae Política's“Las reformas audaces y rupturistas” piece on Argentina's Thiel context and the OECD FDI ranking. Watch: Kast's Cuenta Pública at noon Chile time, TVN live, with the ministry consolidation moment as the procedural marker. Watch: The Bolivia national-assembly call - the moment the COB sets a date is the rupture marker for La Paz's institutional path. Watch: Round 4 at Roland Garros for Fonseca against the Ruud/Paul winner.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Ibovespa · benchmark 173,787

-0.73% +25.45% over 12 months

2 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.05 +0.34%

USD / CLP 888.00 -0.41%

USD / ARS 1,409 -0.04%

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

173,787

-0.73%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,588

-0.40%



S&P IPSAChile

10,788

-1.00%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,166,407

+2.49%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,176.90

-0.26%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,836.62

+0.71%

