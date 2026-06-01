MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edge Total Intelligence Reports Q1 2026 Revenue Growth of 121% Year-over-Year and 211% Sequentially and Rapidly Commercializes Acquired Austal Maritime and Aviation Defense Technology High-Margin Software Revenue Scaling Alongside Department of War Shipbuilding Investment, AUKUS Maritime Demand, and Multi-Front Platform Expansion

June 01, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Revenue accelerating with high-margin profile - Q1 2026 revenue reached $1.69 million, up 121% year-over-year and 211% sequentially, with gross profit of approximately $1.11 million, reflecting the inherent scalability of edgeTI's software-based digital twin and decision intelligence platform. Austal acquisition closed and rapidly commercialized across the U.S. and Australia - edgeTI secured approximately $2.82 million in initial contract awards following the Austal asset acquisition, with the U.S. Navy award (via Austal USA) and two Australian awards supporting the Royal Australian Air Force and additional maritime acquisition program management, alongside key personnel onboarding and successful localization of acquired intellectual property. Defense modernization tailwinds intensifying - the U.S. Department of War FY2026 budget request of $961.6 billion includes historic investment in shipbuilding capacity and maritime industrial base modernization; NATO Allies are increasing defense spending approximately 20% in 2025; and AUKUS continues to drive multi-decade demand for maritime and aviation lifecycle intelligence across allied markets. Platform expansion and integration velocity - release of edgeCoreTM 5.1.1 and edgeCore Client Proxy 2.2.0 expanded integrations to Sage, Snowflake, Microsoft IAM, Microsoft SharePoint, Google Sheets, and C3 AI, broadening the platform's enterprise interoperability and accelerating new customer onboarding. Capital markets and balance sheet strengthening - preparatory work advanced toward a potential U.S. exchange uplisting; warrant exercises contributed $527 thousand in proceeds; total assets grew to $11.90 million; deferred revenue increased to $0.97 million; and operating cash use improved 44% year-over-year.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time Digital Twin and Decision Intelligence software for government, defense, and enterprise customers, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and reported significant operational progress - including rapid commercialization of recently acquired Austal Limited digital advanced technology assets, and continued expansion of its high-margin software platform.

Q1 2026 was a transformational quarter for edgeTI. The Company executed across four strategic priorities - operational scale, international expansion, defense market penetration, and capital markets readiness - closing the Austal asset acquisition, establishing Australian operating subsidiaries, securing Australian defense contract awards, advancing product development on edgeCoreTM, and progressing preparatory efforts related to a potential U.S. exchange uplisting.

"Q1 marked a clear inflection point for edgeTI," said Jason Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. "We delivered triple-digit revenue growth on both a year-over-year and sequential basis, expanded gross margins consistent with a scalable software business, and converted strategic catalysts into measurable financial momentum. The acquisition of Austal's advanced digital technology assets created an immediate foundation for localizing and commercializing mission-grade maritime and aviation lifecycle intelligence solutions across Australia and allied defense markets. Early contract wins in Q1 reinforce our belief that these assets, combined with edgeTI's digital twin and decision intelligence platform, can accelerate growth across defense, government, and industrial operations."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2026:

Revenue increased 121% year-over-year and 211% sequentially to $1.69 million, compared with $0.76 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 - and slightly above the preliminary guidance provided in the Company's 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results news release dated April 30, 2026. Gross profit increased 104% to $1.11 million with gross profit of approximately $1.11 million, reflecting the scalability and high-margin profile of edgeTI's software and digital intelligence platform. Operating cash use improved 44% year-over-year to $1.12 million, compared with $2.00 million used in operating activities in Q1 2025. Warrant exercises contributed $527 thousand as warrant holders exercised 1.17 million warrants, indicative of growing investor conviction in EdgeTI's strategic trajectory. Cash at quarter-end was $6.00 million, compared with $6.62 million at December 31, 2025. Total assets increased to $11.90 million, compared with $9.31 million at December 31, 2025, reflecting the Austal asset acquisition and related intangible assets. Deferred revenue increased to $0.97 million, compared with $0.65 million at December 31, 2025, supporting visibility into future revenue recognition. Net loss was $2.06 million, compared with a net loss of $0.71 million in Q1 2025. liabilities. The year-over-year change reflects non-cash and financing-related items, including share-based expenses, finance costs, and fair value changes in derivative liabilities associated with the Company's acquisition and capital structure initiatives.

Management believes the year-over-year improvement in revenue, gross profit, gross margin, and operating cash use demonstrates continued execution against edgeTI's commercialization strategy and the operating leverage inherent in a scalable software business. Sequential balance sheet changes reflect the integration of the acquired Austal assets and the establishment of Australian operations under edgeTI's Australian corporate structure.

Austal Technology Acquisition and edgeTI WA Commercialization Update

On January 6, 2026, edgeTI completed the acquisition of certain technology assets from Austal Limited, a global shipbuilding and defense prime contractor. The acquired assets include aviation-focused planning software, Lifecycle Upkeep Sustainment Intelligence capabilities, enterprise asset management software focused on marine applications, and related workflow, automation, and intellectual property licenses.

In connection with the transaction, edgeTI established Australian operating subsidiaries, including edgeTI WA, and continues to leverage its relationship with Austal USA to provide a compliant and efficient corporate structure for the transfer, localization, and ongoing management of the acquired assets across both jurisdictions. Certain key personnel from Austal transitioned to edgeTI, supporting continuity of service for existing programs and creating a foundation for localized product development, customer delivery, and commercialization in both the United States and Australia.

Following the end of the quarter, edgeTI's Australian subsidiary secured three early contracts totaling approximately $2.82 million in reported U.S. dollar value, supporting maritime and aviation lifecycle intelligence programs:

A maritime-sector contract valued at approximately $1.24 million, supporting software development, integration, and ongoing maintenance and support services for maritime acquisition program management. A second maritime naval contract valued at approximately $828,000, supporting Navy and Border Force programs including acquisition data management, Integrated Logistics Support digital maintenance baseline solutions, and on-vessel production validation and testing. A third award valued at approximately $748,755, including strategic domain expansion around the Aviation Life-cycle Fleet Intelligence platform, a digital fleet solution purpose-built for the Royal Australian Air Force and originally developed through Austal Technology.

Management believes these early awards validate the strategic rationale for the Austal transaction and demonstrate a clear pathway to localizing, integrating, and commercializing Austal-originated technology within edgeTI's broader digital twin and Total Intelligence platform strategy. Management further believes the rapid translation of acquired technology into revenue-bearing contracts reflects the strength of edgeTI's commercialization model and the depth of allied defense demand for maritime and aviation lifecycle intelligence.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

During and shortly after Q1 2026, edgeTI:

Completed the Austal digital technology transaction and stood up Australian operating subsidiaries. Transitioned key Austal personnel to support continuity and commercialization of acquired technology assets. Appointed Jason Nichols as Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2026, with former CEO Jim Barrett continuing as Executive Chair. Advanced preparatory work for a potential U.S. exchange uplisting, including advisor engagement, governance initiatives, and operational scaling activities. Renewed key existing revenue contracts, including a three-year managed healthcare insurer renewal valued at approximately $229,000 and a one-year North Wind Group renewal valued at approximately $300,000, reinforcing the recurring nature of the Company's commercial base. Released edgeCoreTM 5.1.1, including improvements across security, administration, platform monitoring, AI-generated views, AI Notebook guardrails, content previews, and product integrations. Released edgeCore Client Proxy 2.2.0, expanding connectivity through new product integrations including Sage, Snowflake, Microsoft IAM, Microsoft SharePoint, Google Sheets, and C3 AI.

Management Commentary

"Sequentially, the Company's Q1 balance sheet reflects the acquisition and integration of the Austal technology assets, while year-over-year operating metrics show meaningful improvement in revenue, gross profit, gross margin, and cash used in operations," said Jason Nichols, CEO. "The combination of triple-digit growth, expanding margins, and the immediate post-quarter contract activity in Australia demonstrates the operating leverage inherent in our model and validates the strategic decisions we made over the prior twelve months. We are now executing against a multi-front growth opportunity - U.S. defense, allied maritime and aviation, and enterprise digital twin - with a platform, capital structure, and team positioned to scale."

Market Tailwinds

edgeTI's commercial momentum is amplified by an unusually favorable defense modernization environment:

The U.S. Department of War FY2026 budget request totals approximately $961.6 billion, including historic investment in shipbuilding capacity, fleet sustainment, and naval industrial base modernization. NATO Allies are increasing defense spending approximately 20% in 2025, with a growing share allocated to digital, sustainment, and lifecycle intelligence capabilities. AUKUS continues to drive multi-decade demand for maritime and aviation lifecycle intelligence across Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, including next-generation submarine, surface fleet, and air domain programs. Enterprise and critical infrastructure operators are accelerating adoption of digital twin and decision intelligence platforms to address operational complexity, workforce constraints, and regulatory requirements.

Management believes edgeTI is positioned at the intersection of these tailwinds, with a high-margin platform, defense-grade portfolio, and operating footprint across the United States and Australia.

Outlook

edgeTI remains focused on converting its expanded defense-grade digital technology portfolio into recurring and programmatic revenue opportunities across defense, government, critical infrastructure, and industrial operations. Management intends to continue prioritizing:

Scaling U.S. Navy and broader Department of War customer engagement. Australian localization and AUKUS-aligned maritime and aviation lifecycle intelligence commercialization. Recurring revenue expansion and gross margin scalability through edgeCoreTM platform adoption. Partner-led distribution and product integration depth. Capital markets readiness, including continued preparation for a potential U.S. exchange uplisting.

The Company cautions that future results may vary materially based on contract timing, customer procurement cycles, integration activities, capital availability, and other risks described in the Company's public filings.

The Company also announces that, on May 29, 2026, the current directors of the Company were granted an aggregate of 277,000 restricted share units. Subject to vesting after one year, the restricted share units will be settled in single voting shares of the Company. The grants recognize the directors' extensive engagement and continued support of the Company's execution of its strategic initiatives.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTITM empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments - delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. Uniting edgeCoreTM Digital Twin with its recently acquired portfolio of defense-aligned capabilities, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes - driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5I

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