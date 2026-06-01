Singapore Rolls Out Nationwide Campaign To Promote Healthy Digital Habits

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SINGAPORE, June 1 (NNN) -- Singapore has launched "Screen Smart from the Start" campaign, a nationwide movement to help families foster healthy digital habits from young.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) emphasised that the movement reflects a whole-of-government commitment to supporting parents as they navigate the challenges of raising children in a digital age.

"A survey conducted last year found that only 37 per cent of parents felt confident in their ability to manage their children's digital activities, and more than half wanted more support.

"To address this, Screen Smart from the Start brings together practical guidance, meaningful offline experiences, and strong community support," it said in a statement on Sunday.

The campaign was launched by Singapore Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong at the fifth edition of the National Family Festival.

According to MDDI, families can visit gov to access the full range of resources and activities available and participate in the National Family Festival activities taking place throughout June 2026.

--NNN- BERNAMA