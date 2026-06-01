South Air To Launch Daily Flights To Dera Ismail Khan, Boosting Regional Connectivity

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: South Air has announced the launch of regular flight operations to Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral as part of its plan to improve air connectivity across Pakistan, officials said during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

A delegation of South Air, led by Chairman Kanwar Muhammad Tariq, called on Governor Kundi and briefed him on the airline's operational plans and preparations.

During the meeting, the governor welcomed South Air's entry into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured the airline of full support for the launch of flights to Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral.

“Air connectivity is essential for promoting tourism and business activities in the province,” Governor Kundi said, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of Pakistan's leading tourist destinations, yet several important areas still lack adequate air services.

He expressed confidence that South Air's operations would prove successful in the province and contribute to economic growth, employment opportunities, tourism, and commercial activities.

Also Read:“No One Can Divide Us”: KP Chief Minister Reaffirms Loyalty to Imran Khan

The governor further noted that flights connecting Peshawar with Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta would help accelerate economic activity and strengthen links between different regions of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, South Air Chairman Kanwar Muhammad Tariq said the airline has completed all operational, technical, and administrative preparations and is set to commence flight operations across the country later this month.

“Our goal is to connect smaller and remote regions of Pakistan with the national air network,” he said, describing Dera Ismail Khan as an important destination for the airline.

Tariq revealed that South Air plans to operate daily flights to Dera Ismail Khan and will also launch regular services to Chitral. In addition, the airline intends to operate flights from Peshawar to Karachi, Quetta, and Lahore, including daily services on the Peshawar-Lahore route.

The initiative is expected to enhance regional connectivity and support the province's growing tourism and business sectors.