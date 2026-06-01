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Turkmenistan, China Discuss Expanding Strategic Cooperation

Turkmenistan, China Discuss Expanding Strategic Cooperation


2026-06-01 03:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York.

During the talks, the sides highlighted the importance of supporting multilateralism, adhering to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and strengthening the central role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.

The ministers noted that regular contacts at the highest and high levels remain a key driver of bilateral relations and mutual trust. In this regard, they emphasized the significance of the March visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which provided additional momentum to bilateral cooperation.

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Trend News Agency

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