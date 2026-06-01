Ship Arrival From Azerbaijan Highlights Astara Port's Transit Potential
Ali Darmani, governor of Iran's Astara region, said the vessel arrived from Azerbaijan's Hovsan port carrying 1,400 cubic meters of timber weighing about 800 tons.
According to Darmani, the ship's arrival marks an important step toward strengthening Iran's transit role and reviving economic activity through the port.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment