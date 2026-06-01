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Ship Arrival From Azerbaijan Highlights Astara Port's Transit Potential


2026-06-01 03:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. For the first time since March 21, 2026, a commercial vessel from Azerbaijan has docked at Iran's Astara port in the northern province of Gilan, Trend reports.

Ali Darmani, governor of Iran's Astara region, said the vessel arrived from Azerbaijan's Hovsan port carrying 1,400 cubic meters of timber weighing about 800 tons.

According to Darmani, the ship's arrival marks an important step toward strengthening Iran's transit role and reviving economic activity through the port.

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Trend News Agency

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