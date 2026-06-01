403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Georgian PM Discusses Regional Security With Azerbaijani Minister Of Defense (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zakir Hasanov to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and international cooperation issues, the post of Georgian PM of Facebook states, Trend reports.
The parties emphasized the high level of the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting the significance of cooperation in the field of defense.
The importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region was also highlighted.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment