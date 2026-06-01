403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Axis Communications introduces Zone 1/Div 1-certified PTZ camera for safe operations in hazardous environments
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, UAE, April 2026 – Axis Communications, the leading manufacturer of network security and surveillance solutions, has introduced an explosion-protected PTZ camera certified ATEX, IECEx, and NRTL (SGS) for use in Zone 1/Division 1 environments. Ideal for health and safety applications, this robust camera can detect potential issues before they become critical, helping create safer workspaces.
AXIS X1100 Explosion-Protected PTZ Camera delivers excellent 4K image quality with 31x optical zoom. Its video-based smoke and fire detection monitors early signs of fire in combustible environments, helping reduce fire risks. Built on ARTPEC-9, it supports AV1 codec and provides accelerated performance to run impressive analytics applications on the edge. For instance, AXIS Object Analytics can detect people in restricted areas and supports safety compliance with hard hat detection.
Key features include:
•Globally certified for Zone 1/Div 1
•Excellent 4K image quality with 31x optical zoom
•Analytics to detect smoke, fire, and PPE violations
•Robust and durable in extreme environments
•Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault
Made from marine-grade stainless steel (316L), this robust, durable, and weather-resistant camera can handle extreme temperatures from -60°C to 60 °C (-76 to 140°F). It supports Ethernet and fiber (SFP) connections and 110–230V power. Furthermore, Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform, safeguards the device and offers FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure key storage and operations.
Certified for potentially combustible environments, Axis has a broad portfolio of explosion-protected cameras and accessories to suit any environment and application.
AXIS X1100 Explosion-Protected PTZ Camera delivers excellent 4K image quality with 31x optical zoom. Its video-based smoke and fire detection monitors early signs of fire in combustible environments, helping reduce fire risks. Built on ARTPEC-9, it supports AV1 codec and provides accelerated performance to run impressive analytics applications on the edge. For instance, AXIS Object Analytics can detect people in restricted areas and supports safety compliance with hard hat detection.
Key features include:
•Globally certified for Zone 1/Div 1
•Excellent 4K image quality with 31x optical zoom
•Analytics to detect smoke, fire, and PPE violations
•Robust and durable in extreme environments
•Built-in cybersecurity with Axis Edge Vault
Made from marine-grade stainless steel (316L), this robust, durable, and weather-resistant camera can handle extreme temperatures from -60°C to 60 °C (-76 to 140°F). It supports Ethernet and fiber (SFP) connections and 110–230V power. Furthermore, Axis Edge Vault, a hardware-based cybersecurity platform, safeguards the device and offers FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certified secure key storage and operations.
Certified for potentially combustible environments, Axis has a broad portfolio of explosion-protected cameras and accessories to suit any environment and application.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment