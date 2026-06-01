Abhay Verma Shares Clicks From Life, Work And Little Joys, Says 'A Lot Happened This Week'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, on June 1, offered fans a glimpse into a packed and memorable week as he dropped a picture carousel on his social media account with the simple caption that read,“A lot happened this week:))”.

The post spoke volumes, capturing moments from his professional commitments, nature trails and personal time.

The carousel opened with Abhay flashing a happy smile amid lush greenery.

He was seen dressed in a pastel pink shirt, posing on a forest trail. Another picture shows him exploring the outdoors with binoculars, enjoying a quiet birdwatching session.

The actor also shared a candid shot of two playful puppies near a water body

Among the other highlights is a stylish picture of Abhay relaxing with a cold beverage at a cafe.

A clapperboard from the sets of 'Dilkashi' announces the completion of a shooting schedule further hinting at one of his upcoming projects.

The actor also shared a selfie with a group of little school going girls, followed by a picture of a nose-to-nose moment with his pet dog. The collection also includes a click of his breakfast bowl and a scenic view of a flower garden.

For the uninitiated, Abhay Verma has steadily carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He began his acting journey with television and digital projects before gaining wider recognition through notable appearances in series such as 'The Family Man'

His popularity soared further with his performance in the horror-comedy 'Munjya', which emerged as one of the surprise successes of 2024.

On the work front, Abhay is currently busy with multiple projects, including Dilkashi. He will also be seen opposite Rasha Thadani in 'Laikey Laikaa', a youthful romantic drama.

–IANS

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