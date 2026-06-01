WORLDLINE : Finalisation Of The Divestment Of Mets Perimeter - Press Release

A major step in the Group's strategic refocusing on payments

Paris - La Défense, 1 June 2026 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, announces it has finalised the divestment of the Mobility & e-Transactional Services perimeter to Magellan Partners Group, a French and European consulting and technology company. The enterprise value of the transaction is €400M, and the net cash proceeds are approximately €280M.

This operation marks a new step in the strategic and geographical refocusing set out in the North Star 2030 strategic plan, with the objective of focusing investments and innovations on the Group's core business: payments in Europe.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO of Worldline, stated:“The closing of the Mobility & e-Transactional services transaction marks a key milestone in the execution of our North Star plan, achieved on schedule despite the complexity of the operation. We are now fully refocused on our core business and expertise: payments in Europe. Our ambition is, more than ever, to become the leading partner for merchants and financial institutions, supporting them in an increasingly demanding environment in terms of security, regulation, and technological performance.”

Worldline will continue to provide certain technology and software services to the Magellan Partners Group to ensure business continuity during a transition period.

The net cash proceeds from the transaction amounts to approximately €280M, within the previously indicated range of €250M–€300M. The difference of around €120M between the enterprise value and the net proceeds is primarily attributable to separation costs related to the perimeter, pension costs, other debt-like items, and capital gains tax. The net cash proceeds also exclude approximately €40M of cash held by the entity.

The combined net cash proceeds from all the announced disposals (Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Worldline North America, Cetrel, PaymentIQ, Worldline Merchant Services India, Worldline New Zealand and ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions Australia) are estimated at €590M-640M. The funds should be received in 2026, strengthening the Group's financial profile, enhancing strategic flexibility and supporting the redeployment of capital towards core activities.

Worldline welcomes the completion of this strategic transaction led by Magellan Partners and wishes them every success in the future development of this business.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline

Worldline's corporate purpose (“raison d'être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

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20260601 - Worldline - Finalisation of MeTS divestment - Press release