Diljit Dosanjh Calls Wembley Stadium Gig A Milestone For Punjabi Artists, Recalls Mother's Words

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who is all set to perform at Wembley Stadium in London, has tagged it as a landmark moment for Punjabi artists. He also recalled that his mother had told him he was destined for a big stage, even though she had no idea what Wembley Stadium was.

Diljit shared a video of himself from his performance in Toronto. He was then seen sharing the good news with all his fans present at the gig.

“We are doing Wembley Stadium London here. Michael Jackson performed there. Prince performed there. The Queen's Band performs there. Wembley Stadium, for the first time in the history of South Asian artists, especially Punjabis, Wembley Stadium London,” he was heard saying.

The late King Of Pop, Michael Jackson, had performed 7 sold-out shows at the stadium during his Bad World Tour in July 1988, drawing a total audience of over 504,000 fans. Prince's sole performance at the larger open-air Wembley Stadium was in 1993. The British rock band Queen played several legendary shows at Wembley Stadium.

Diljit added:“My mother used to say at home. She used to say, whenever you have a problem, or something good happens, I used to think, my son is getting so much trouble, something good is going to happen.

“I used to say, yes mom, something good is going to happen. I used to say, mom, I am going to a big place. I am going to Wembley Stadium. She doesn't know what Wembley Stadium is.”

For the caption, Diljit kept it simple:“THANK YOU SO MUCH TORONTO I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. BIG NEWS. WE ARE DOING WEMBLEY STADIUM LONDON. 12th September 2026 (sic).”

On the acting front, Diljit's next“Main Vaapas Aaunga” is all set to release in June. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.