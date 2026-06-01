'For Ambulance, Traffic Is Life Or Death': Pune Uber Driver's 4Am Lesson Leaves Startup Founder Stunned

A thought-provoking conversation during an early-morning Uber ride in Pune has ignited discussion about empathy, road discipline, and the hidden realities faced by ambulance drivers on India's congested roads.

The debate began after startup founder Vik Gambhir shared an unforgettable exchange with his Uber driver on LinkedIn. As the two chatted casually to stay awake during the journey, the driver made a statement that immediately grabbed Gambhir's attention.

“Sir, India's traffic problem has a very simple solution,” he said.

At first, Gambhir dismissed the comment as yet another opinion on the country's traffic woes. However, he was all ears when the driver revealed that he had spent more than a decade behind the wheel of ambulances.

Drawing from years of navigating emergency situations, the former ambulance driver proposed every aspiring motorist should spend a week driving an ambulance before being granted a driving licence.

“Not sit in one. Drive it,” he explained.

He then spoke about vehicles refusing to give way despite blaring sirens, motorists blocking intersections, cars carelessly parked for“just two minutes,” and drivers attempting to overtake ambulances to save a few precious seconds.

For ambulance drivers, every second lost in traffic can carry life-altering consequences. Behind the siren could be a patient gasping for breath, a critically injured accident victim fighting for survival, or anxious family members desperately racing against time to reach a hospital.

Reflecting on the conversation, Gambhir suggested that a week spent manoeuvring through traffic in an ambulance could teach responsibility, patience, and empathy far more effectively than many traditional driving tests.