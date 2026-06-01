Rajat Patidar: From Unsold To RCB Hero Unknown Facts You Probably Didn't Know IPL 2026 Champions
Rajat Patidar's journey is nothing short of a Bollywood script! From suffering a career-changing injury and going unsold in the IPL auction to smashing a historic century and becoming RCB's biggest match-winner, this story will leave every cricket fan inspired. Here are some shocking and lesser-known facts about the man who turned setbacks into success. In this video: 00:00 – The Injury That Forced Him To Change His Cricketing Future 01:00 – Rajat Patidar's Incredible Rise From Rejection To Stardom 02:00 – Unsold In IPL To Historic Century & RCB Leadership
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