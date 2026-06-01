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Arda Güler Named Champions League Revelation, Kvaratskhelia Takes Top Honor
(MENAFN) Turkish midfielder Arda Güler has been recognized as the UEFA Champions League's Revelation of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia claimed the competition's top individual honor as Player of the Season.
According to reports, UEFA announced the awards on Sunday following the conclusion of this year's Champions League tournament.
Güler, who plays for Real Madrid, received the breakthrough award after establishing himself as one of the tournament's most impressive young performers. The 20-year-old delivered a series of notable displays throughout the campaign, further strengthening his reputation as one of European football's brightest emerging talents.
Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia earned the Player of the Season distinction after playing a key role in helping Paris Saint-Germain capture the Champions League title. The Georgian winger was widely praised for his influence and consistency during the competition.
UEFA's Technical Observer Group also revealed its Team of the Season, selecting standout performers from several leading European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Atlético Madrid.
The awards cap a memorable Champions League season, highlighting both established stars and emerging talents who made a significant impact on Europe's premier club competition.
According to reports, UEFA announced the awards on Sunday following the conclusion of this year's Champions League tournament.
Güler, who plays for Real Madrid, received the breakthrough award after establishing himself as one of the tournament's most impressive young performers. The 20-year-old delivered a series of notable displays throughout the campaign, further strengthening his reputation as one of European football's brightest emerging talents.
Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia earned the Player of the Season distinction after playing a key role in helping Paris Saint-Germain capture the Champions League title. The Georgian winger was widely praised for his influence and consistency during the competition.
UEFA's Technical Observer Group also revealed its Team of the Season, selecting standout performers from several leading European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Atlético Madrid.
The awards cap a memorable Champions League season, highlighting both established stars and emerging talents who made a significant impact on Europe's premier club competition.
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