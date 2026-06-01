DMK Supporters Launch Gen-Z Outreach Drive Across TN To Strengthen Youth Political Participation

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Supporters of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and a network of social media volunteers are preparing to launch a series of Gen-Z outreach programmes across Tamil Nadu aimed at increasing political awareness and encouraging greater participation among young voters.

The initiative will be rolled out in phases across districts including Pudukkottai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Thanjavur.

Organisers say the programme is intended to create a platform for young people to engage in discussions on governance, public policy, social issues and the importance of informed political participation.

The campaign comes amid growing concern among sections of DMK supporters that many young voters are being influenced by celebrity appeal and social media narratives rather than by political ideologies, governance records and policy issues.

Volunteers involved in the programme believe there is a need to encourage a deeper understanding of politics among first-time and young voters ahead of future elections.

According to organisers, the outreach effort seeks to bridge the gap between young citizens and mainstream political discourse by facilitating interactions, discussions and awareness sessions focussed on how government policies affect employment, education, economic opportunities and everyday life.

Volunteers coordinating the programme in various districts said the response from young people has been encouraging, with participation enquiries exceeding initial expectations. They noted that the initiative has attracted students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and social media users interested in understanding political processes and governance issues more closely.

Organisers also claim that some individuals who had previously supported emerging political formations have shown interest in joining the discussions and engaging with broader political and governance-related topics.

The organisers view this as an indication of a growing desire among young voters to gain a better understanding of public affairs and policy-making.

The first phase of the programme is expected to begin in Pudukkottai on June 7, followed by Coimbatore on June 14 and Tiruchy on June 21.

Additional programmes are also being planned in Thanjavur and other districts as part of a wider statewide outreach effort.

Supporters of the initiative believe that sustained engagement with young voters will help foster informed political participation and encourage greater involvement in democratic processes.

The organisers expect the programme to evolve into a larger youth engagement platform in the months ahead, focussing on civic awareness, governance and public policy discussions across Tamil Nadu.

-IANS

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