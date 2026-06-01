Colombia Heads To Runoff As De La Espriella Tops Cepeda In First Round

MENAFN - The Rio Times) COLOMBIA · ELECTIONS

Key Facts

- The preliminary count result: The National Registry reported Abelardo de la Espriella at 43.74 percent with 10,361,499 votes and Ivan Cepeda at 40.9 percent with 9,688,361, on 100 percent of mesas counted.

- The trailing field: Paloma Valencia took 6.92 percent, Sergio Fajardo 4.26 percent, and Claudia Lopez 0.95 percent. The remaining eight candidates each polled under 1 percent.

- The turnout: 23,978,304 of 41,421,973 eligible voters cast a ballot, a participation rate of 57.88 percent. Blank votes totalled 406,970 and null votes 245,389.

- The contestation: President Gustavo Petro and candidate Ivan Cepeda rejected the preconteo on Sunday evening, citing concerns over the privately operated counting software. The Registraduria stands by the count.

- Latin American impact: Colombia is the region's third-largest Spanish-speaking economy, and the runoff outcome reshapes Andean alignment on trade and security.

Colombia heads to a June 21 runoff after Sunday's first round, with Abelardo de la Espriella ahead of Ivan Cepeda by roughly 670,000 votes in the Registraduria preconteo. The Colombia runoff campaign opens with a disputed framing: President Gustavo Petro and Cepeda rejected the preliminary count on Sunday evening, citing concerns over the privately operated counting software. Final certified results come from the comisiones escrutadoras, the judge-led panels that conduct the binding count.

The Colombia runoff preconteo numbers in detail

The Registraduria Nacional del Estado Civil closed the preconteo at 100 percent of mesas counted on Sunday evening. The full count covered all 122,020 polling-station tables nationwide.

Abelardo de la Espriella, the independent right-wing candidate of the Defensores de la Patria movement, finished with 10,361,499 votes for 43.74 percent. Ivan Cepeda of the ruling Pacto Historico coalition took 9,688,361 votes for 40.9 percent. The two now go to the second-round contest on June 21.

Paloma Valencia of the Centro Democratico took 1,639,685 votes for 6.92 percent in third place, well below pre-election polls that had placed her competitive for the second runoff slot. Sergio Fajardo finished fourth on 4.26 percent and former Bogota mayor Claudia Lopez took 0.95 percent.

Colombia runoff turnout and ballot composition

Turnout reached 57.88 percent of eligible voters, with 23,978,304 ballots cast against a registered electorate of 41,421,973. The figure is broadly consistent with the first-round turnout seen in the 2022 presidential vote.

Blank votes totalled 406,970, representing 1.69 percent of ballots cast. Null votes totalled 245,389, or 1.02 percent. Both categories were below the protest-vote levels seen in previous Colombian first rounds.

Bogota delivered the largest single concentration of ballots, with 6,101,479 voters registered across the capital. Medellin, the second-largest urban centre, returned a strong margin for de la Espriella at 55.09 percent against Cepeda's 24.49 percent.

Petro and Cepeda reject the Colombia runoff preconteo

President Gustavo Petro said on the X platform on Sunday evening that he does not accept the preconteo results. Petro cited concerns over the counting software operated by the private firm Thomas Greg and Sons, owned by the Bautista brothers, and said he would recognise only the binding count produced by the comisiones escrutadoras.

Petro argued that the electoral roll contained 800,000 additional cedulas relative to the official census and said algorithms in the counting software had been modified in the week ahead of the vote. Petro did not present evidence in the public statements.

Ivan Cepeda followed the President's line. The candidate told supporters in Bogota that the Pacto Historico remains the country's main political force and said he is asking only that the comisiones escrutadoras complete their work. Cepeda's vice-presidential running mate Aida Quilcue also rejected the preconteo.

The Registraduria response and the wider Colombia runoff calendar

Registrador Nacional Hernan Penagos said at a Sunday-evening press conference that the day had developed normally. Penagos thanked jurados de votacion and observers from international missions, including the European Union and the Organization of American States, and said the consolidation process would continue.

The preconteo carries informational status only under Colombian electoral law. The legally binding result comes from the comisiones escrutadoras, the judge-led panels that examine the original mesa documents over the days after the vote. Historical comparisons show preconteo and certified counts have not diverged significantly in recent Colombian elections.

The runoff is scheduled for June 21. The new president and vice-president take office on August 7 for the 2026 to 2030 term. The transition window of seven weeks is one of the shortest in the region.

Reactions across the political field after the Colombia runoff

Former President Alvaro Uribe acknowledged the Centro Democratico defeat on Sunday evening and called on his base to vote for de la Espriella in the second round. Uribe had previously committed to that endorsement conditional on a runoff scenario.

Former President Ivan Duque criticised the Petro rejection of the preconteo, framing it as an attempt to undermine the country's electoral organisation. Former Education Minister Alejandro Gaviria also questioned the Petro position on social media.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa congratulated de la Espriella on the first-round performance. International observation missions issued preliminary statements without flagging substantial irregularities, with detailed reports due across the next two weeks.

Regional stakes of the Colombia runoff

Colombia is the third-largest Spanish-speaking economy in Latin America after Mexico and Argentina, and the region's second-largest oil exporter after Brazil. The next administration inherits negotiations over coca-eradication funding, Pacific Alliance reform, and Andean Community trade.

The Colombian peso and government bonds traded inside narrow ranges through the campaign's final weeks. Markets had priced a runoff as the base case scenario, and the Sunday outcome lands inside the implied range. Caracas, Quito, and Lima foreign ministries follow Colombian electoral cycles closely on shared border and trade questions.

The runoff campaign opens on Monday June 1 with three weeks of intensive contest. Colombian electoral law permits second-round endorsements from defeated candidates, and the distribution of the Centro Democratico, Fajardo, and Lopez vote bases is the central question of the period to June 21.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who finished first in the Colombia first round?

Abelardo de la Espriella with 10,361,499 votes for 43.74 percent in the Registraduria preconteo. Ivan Cepeda finished second with 9,688,361 votes for 40.9 percent. The two go to the runoff on June 21.

What was the turnout?

57.88 percent of eligible voters, with 23,978,304 ballots cast against a registered electorate of 41,421,973.

Why did Petro reject the preconteo?

President Petro cited concerns over the counting software operated by Thomas Greg and Sons. He said the Pacto Historico would recognise only the binding count from the judge-led comisiones escrutadoras. The Registraduria has stood by its preconteo procedures.

What is the difference between the preconteo and the binding count?

The preconteo is an informational count based on rapid transmission of mesa results. The binding count is conducted by the comisiones escrutadoras, judge-led panels that examine the original mesa documents over the days after the vote. Historical comparisons show the two have not diverged significantly in recent Colombian elections.

When is the runoff?

June 21, three weeks after the first round. The new president and vice-president take office on August 7 for the 2026 to 2030 term.

Connected Coverage

For the wider regional security picture, see our coverage of the Brazilian F-39 Gripen exercise with Colombia at Anapolis. For the wider macro picture, read our piece on the Banxico 2026 growth forecast cut.

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