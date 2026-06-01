Sanjay Tools Strengthens Industrial Supply Support For Manufacturing And Maintenance Operations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 29, 2026 2:18 pm - Pune, India – Sanjay Tools & Accessories Private Limited continues to support industrial customers across India and the UAE with a wide range of product solutions for manufacturing, maintenance and plant operations.

The company works as an authorized channel partner for leading industrial products and services distribution brands and serves industries that depend on reliable performance, consistency and application-based technical support.

Industrial operations today need more than product supply alone. Manufacturers are looking for support that helps improve machine uptime, reduce maintenance interruptions, and maintain production quality. Sanjay Tools addresses these needs through its portfolio of lubricants, abrasives, safety products, tapes and adhesives, cutting tools, power tools, compressors and fluid handling equipment.

The company's industrial product range is designed for demanding working environments where reliability matters. Its lubrication and maintenance solutions are used to support machine performance and reduce wear. Its cutting tool and abrasive offerings are used across machining, fabrication and finishing applications where precision and surface quality are important. The company also supports plant operations through compressor-related services and fluid handling products that help maintain smooth industrial workflows.

Read More About Us:

Sanjay Tools also manufactures solid carbide tools under its own brand name, EAZYCUT. This in-house capability supports customers who require consistent tooling performance and reliable machining results. Along with product supply, the company provides maintenance services for its Kaeser Compressor division and 3M Abrasives category seven days a week. This service support is an important part of the company's approach, especially for industries where downtime can affect output and delivery schedules.

The company positions itself as a value provider rather than a commodity seller. Its team includes highly skilled application engineers who undergo technical training, along with dedicated application specialists for each represented brand. This structure helps customers select the right product for the right application, instead of relying on general-purpose recommendations. For many industrial buyers, this technical support is just as important as product availability.

With industrial demand continuing to grow, the role of trusted supply partners has become even more important. Sanjay Tools focuses on providing practical product solutions, technical understanding and dependable support for customers who need performance in real operating conditions.

About Sanjay Tools & Accessories Private Limited

Sanjay Tools & Accessories Private Limited is an authorized channel partner of leading industrial products and services distribution entities in India and the UAE. The company supplies lubricants, abrasives, safety products, tapes and adhesives, cutting tools, power tools, compressors and fluid handling equipment. It also manufactures solid carbide tools under the EAZYCUT brand and provides seven-day maintenance support for its Kaeser Compressor and 3M Abrasives divisions.

Website:

Contact Details:

Sanjay Tools & Accessories Private Limited

Email:...

Phone: +91 020 46925634

Address: 1st Floor, Parshwanath Industrial Premises, Plot No. T-71-1/A3, General Block, MIDC Bhosari, Pune - 411026, Maharashtra, India.

Social Media:

YouTube:

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

Instagram: