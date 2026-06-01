Whilly Bermudez Releases New Book A Free Cuba, Finally, A Cuban American Account

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 29, 2026 6:59 pm - A Free Cuba, Finally, available in Spanish as Cuba Libre, Hoy Es El Día, is a powerful Cuban American account of Cuba's rise, suffering, exile, and long awaited rebirth. The book blends history, personal reflection, and a call for Cuba's freedom.

Whilly Bermudez announces the release of A Free Cuba, Finally, also available in Spanish as Cuba Libre, Hoy Es El Día, a powerful Cuban American account of Cuba's rise, collapse, suffering, exile, and long awaited rebirth.

Written from the perspective of a proud Cuban American who inherited the memory, pain, and hope of exile, A Free Cuba, Finally traces Cuba's story from its earliest history through Spanish colonization, the independence movement, American influence, Batista, Fidel Castro, communism, the Bay of Pigs, the Cuban Missile Crisis, Mariel, the Special Period, the balseros, the Elián González saga, Brothers to the Rescue, and the long nightmare of the Castro regime.

But this is not just a history book. It is also a personal and political reflection on what Cuba was, what it became, what its people endured, and what it can still become. Bermudez grew up attending freedom rallies with his father, surrounded by the voices of exile, sacrifice, grief, and determination. That experience shaped the heart of this book and its central message: the Cuban people were never the failure. The system was.

A Free Cuba, Finally examines the devastating human cost of communism in Cuba, including hunger, blackouts, medicine shortages, surveillance, censorship, political prisoners, indoctrination, family separation, collapsed buildings, stolen property, and generations forced to survive instead of flourish. It also explores the extraordinary contributions Cubans and Cuban Americans have made to the world through business, music, sports, politics, medicine, literature, food, culture, and the transformation of Miami.

From José Martí to Fidel Castro, from Celia Cruz to Marco Rubio, from Old Havana's beauty to its crumbling buildings, from exile grief to the dream of national reconstruction, A Free Cuba, Finally is both a remembrance and a call for the future.

The Spanish edition, Cuba Libre, Hoy Es El Día, brings the same message directly to Spanish-speaking readers, including Cuban families, exiles, descendants, and anyone who wants to understand why Cuba's freedom still matters.

“This book is for Cubans who remember, Cubans who were never taught, Cuban Americans who inherited the story, and anyone who wants to understand why Cuba's freedom still matters,” said Whilly Bermudez.“Cuba was beautiful before the dictatorship. Cuba remained beautiful beneath it. And one day soon, Cuba can be beautiful again.”

A Free Cuba, Finally and Cuba Libre, Hoy Es El Día are written for readers who want a clear, emotional, and accessible account of Cuba's past and the enduring dream of freedom. The books honor those who suffered, those who resisted, those who left, those who stayed, and those who still believe that Cuba will be free again.