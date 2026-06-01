XTEN-AV Users Report Up To 40% Higher Proposal Win Rates - Company To Demonstrate The Tool Behind Th

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 30, 2026 1:48 am - XTEN-AV's x.doc helps AV firms boost proposal win rates by 30-40% through automated proposals, real-time engagement tracking, digital signatures, and seamless pricing integration, enabling faster deal closures and improved sales efficiency.

LAS VEGAS, USA - May 30, 2026 - XTEN-AV announced that AV integrators using its x.doc proposal automation module report proposal win-rate improvements of 30% to 40%, highlighting the impact of streamlined sales workflows ahead of InfoComm 2026. The company will showcase x.doc through live demonstrations at its booth during the event.

Designed specifically for the audiovisual industry, x.doc consolidates the proposal creation process into a single cloud-based platform. Traditionally, AV sales teams rely on multiple tools, including spreadsheets for cost and labor calculations, word processors for proposal creation, and separate e-signature platforms for approvals. x.doc eliminates these disconnected workflows by bringing proposal generation, pricing, client engagement tracking, and digital signatures into one integrated solution.

The platform includes over 100 AV-specific proposal templates, flexible cost and labor calculation methods, real-time proposal tracking, and legally binding digital signatures. One of its most valuable features is the ability to notify sales teams when a prospect opens or engages with a proposal, enabling timely follow-ups and increasing the likelihood of conversion. Built-in digital signatures further reduce sales friction by allowing customers to review and approve proposals instantly from any

x also integrates directly with XTEN-AV's design ecosystem, pulling pricing and bill of materials (BOM) data from project designs. Through integrations with ADI and Snap One dealer pricing, proposals are generated using real project costs rather than generic list pricing, improving both accuracy and profitability.

As managed services and recurring revenue become increasingly important to AV business growth, faster proposal generation and higher conversion rates can have a direct impact on long-term revenue performance.

“Knowing exactly when a client engages with a proposal changes how sales teams operate,” said Sahil Dhingra, Co-Founder and CEO of XTEN-AV.“When you combine real-time engagement tracking with instant digital approvals, deals move faster, follow-ups become more effective, and sales teams close more business.”