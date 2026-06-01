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Russian Drone Strike In Odesa Partially Destroys Two Floors Of Building, Injuring Four People

Russian Drone Strike In Odesa Partially Destroys Two Floors Of Building, Injuring Four People


2026-06-01 02:14:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of an enemy UAV striking a nine-story building, the first and second floors were partially destroyed. The building's facade and balconies were damaged,” the post reads.

The fire caused by the strike has been contained.

According to the CMA, a fire also broke out in a two-story non-residential building.

As of now, one person is known to have been injured. He received the necessary medical assistance on the scene.

Read also: Russian drone strike partially destroys two floors of building in Odesa, injuring one person

Work is ongoing to address the aftermath of the enemy attack. All relevant services are on the scene, adds Serhii Lysak.

He later provided additional details, stating that four people had been injured

As reported by Ukrinform, an infrastructure facility in the Odesa region was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

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