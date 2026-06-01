UK Boosts Martlet Missile Stockpiles Amid Concerns Over Potential Threats In Middle East

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United Kingdom is actively increasing its stockpiles of Martlet short-range guided surface-to-air missiles as part of efforts to counter potential threats from Iran and Iran-backed groups, according to a report by The Times, AzerNEWS reports.

Equipped with a laser-guidance system, the Martlet missile can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.5 (more than 1,800 km/h) and engage targets at distances exceeding six kilometers. The missile is manufactured by French defense company Thales Air Defence under contracts awarded by the British government.

Designed as a versatile precision-guided weapon, the Martlet can be deployed from helicopters, fast attack boats, and ground-based platforms. It can also be integrated into man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS). The missile weighs approximately 13 kilograms, measures 1.3 meters in length, and has a caliber of 76 millimeters.

According to The Times, Britain is replenishing its arsenal with hundreds of high-precision Martlet missiles intended primarily for counter-drone operations. The move comes amid growing concerns over the possibility of attacks on allied military bases in the Middle East by Iran or groups supported by Tehran.

The report added that special operations units stationed across the Middle East are expected to begin receiving the missiles in the coming months, enhancing their ability to defend against evolving aerial threats in the region.