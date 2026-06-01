ED Issues 2Nd Summons To Youth Congress Leader Mohammed Nalapad In Bitcoin Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a second summons to Youth Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad, son of Karnataka MLA N.A. Harris, in connection with the multi-crore bitcoin scam and an alleged money laundering case, officials said on Monday.

N.A. Harris, the MLA from Shantinagar Assembly constituency, is among the aspirants for a cabinet berth, and the development could prove to be a setback to his prospects.

ED officials have directed Nalapad to appear for questioning on June 1 after he failed to attend the first round of interrogation, citing political commitments.

The summons comes amid allegations regarding Nalapad's association with the alleged kingpin of the bitcoin scam, Srikrishna Ramesh alias "Sriki".

According to sources, the ED has already taken Sriki into custody and subjected him to extensive questioning, during which investigators reportedly gathered crucial information concerning Nalapad's alleged links to the accused.

Investigators suspect that Nalapad maintained regular contact with Sriki and allegedly facilitated his activities by arranging accommodation for him in luxury hotels. These allegations are currently under scrutiny as part of the agency's ongoing money laundering investigation.

Earlier, ED officials conducted coordinated raids for three consecutive days at the residences and offices of Nalapad, senior leader Rahim Khan, and others. During the searches, investigators reportedly seized digital evidence and several documents believed to be relevant to the case.

Nalapad had skipped the first ED summons, citing political engagements. However, sources indicate that if investigators establish concrete evidence of financial transactions between Nalapad and Srikki, the agency may consider taking further legal action, including possible custodial interrogation.

The ED had previously carried out searches at the residences linked to MLA N.A. Harris and Mohammed Nalapad following allegations that Sriki enjoyed the patronage and protection of influential political leaders' sons.

It can be noted that the Karnataka bitcoin scam is a high-profile cryptocurrency-related case that came to light in 2021, centring on hacker and alleged cybercriminal Srikrishna Ramesh, popularly known as "Sriki".

The case became politically controversial after allegations surfaced that influential individuals, including politicians, businessmen, and their associates, had links with Sriki. Several names were mentioned during the course of investigations.

The case later expanded into investigations involving alleged cybercrime proceeds, cryptocurrency transactions, and money laundering, drawing the attention of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It remains one of Karnataka's most closely watched financial crime investigations due to its alleged links to influential individuals and the political controversy surrounding it.