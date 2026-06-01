Madhur Bhandarkar Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple: Have Strong Connection With Mahakaal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Madhur Bhandarkar offered his prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and was also seen attending the Bhasma Aarti. The National Award-winning filmmaker said that he feels very peaceful at the revered temple.

While speaking to IANS in Ujjain, Bhandarkar said:“I am very happy to be here at Bhasma Aarti. I feel very good when I get the energy and devotion here. I have a very strong connection with Mahakaal.”

“I have been coming here every year for the past 20-22 years. I have attended the Bhasma Aarti after many years. I feel very good here. I feel satisfied and peaceful here.”

The filmmaker said that he prayed for everyone, including his friends, relatives and family.

The filmmaker said:“I want Mahakaal to bless us all. Whenever I come to Ujjain, I see many changes. Every year I see that the corridors are so beautiful. The roads are very big. The hotels are very good. There has been a lot of development.”

He added:“So I would like to congratulate the CM sir (Chief Minister Mohan Yadav), who has done a great job and developed the film well.”

Bhandarkar then spoke about his upcoming film 'The Wives', which also stars Mouni Roy, Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala. It explores the hidden realities and struggles of Bollywood star wives.

“My upcoming film is The Wives of Bollywood. I am working on the post-production. I think it will be released in August or September. I will announce the release date as soon as possible. I will also take the blessings of Mahakaal here,” the filmmaker concluded.

Bhandarkar is known for directing Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal and Fashion. He has also co – produced a Bengali film Avijatrik, based on the novel Aparajito by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay.