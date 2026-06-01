Khan Sir Calls For Strict Action Against Paper Leaks, Says Security Must Begin At Source Of Question Papers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 1 (IANS) Renowned educator Khan Sir on Monday expressed serious concern over examination paper leaks, stating that such incidents affect not only students but also teachers, who are forced to repeat months of academic preparation. He stressed that the focus of security measures should be on the stage where question papers are prepared and printed rather than solely on their transportation.

Speaking to IANS, Khan sir said that a paper leak creates significant mental stress for both students and educators.

“When a paper leak occurs, students suffer, but teachers also face difficulties. They have to teach the same syllabus again and put in additional effort to prepare students for a fresh examination. It becomes mentally exhausting for everyone involved,” he said.

Commenting on reports that question papers for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination may be transported with the assistance of the Indian Air Force, Khan sir argued that transportation was not the primary issue in the controversy surrounding the examination.

“The problem does not lie in how the paper is transported. Whether it is moved by train, helicopter, rocket, or missile makes little difference if the leak occurs at the source. The most stringent security measures must be implemented where the paper is created, handled, and printed. That is where the real challenge begins,” he said.

Referring to the declaration of the Bihar Police recruitment examination results, Khan sir said it was encouraging to see candidates succeed through a fair and transparent process.

“The Bihar Police results were announced today. It feels good to know that these candidates have earned their success honestly and will now serve the nation. Had there been a paper leak, many deserving candidates might have been deprived of this opportunity,” he remarked.

The educator also called for the harshest possible punishment for those involved in examination fraud.

During an interaction with students, he asked what punishment should be awarded to those responsible for leaking examination papers.

Many students responded by demanding severe penalties. Khan sir said strict legal action was necessary to deter such crimes and preserve the integrity of competitive examinations.

Meanwhile, his comments come amid growing concerns over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently announced that the Indian Air Force would assist in transporting question papers for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21, as part of efforts to strengthen security arrangements.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the original NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 after investigations indicated that portions of the question paper had allegedly been circulated before the test. The re-examination is set to take place on June 21, with admit cards expected to be issued by June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, has arrested 13 individuals so far, including paper translators, subject experts, and intermediaries accused of facilitating the leak of examination content before the test taken by more than 20 lakh candidates across the country.