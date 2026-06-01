Novartis Data At EULAR 2026 Demonstrates Momentum For Broad Immunology Portfolio For Complex, High Unmet Need Diseases
|Molecule/Disease
|Abstract Title
|Number/Presentation Details
|Cosentyx ® (secukinumab)
| Polymyalgia Rheumatica
|Secukinumab in polymyalgia rheumatica: Results of the phase 3 REPLENISH trial
| OP0116
Oral Presentation
June 3, 4:30pm-4:40pm BST
|Secukinumab in patients with polymyalgia rheumatica: Subgroup analyses of Week 52 results of a Phase 3, multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (REPLENISH)
| POS0019
Poster Tour Presentation
June 3, 3:30pm-4:30pm BST
|Psoriatic Arthritis
|Impact of Early Biologic Use With Secukinumab on Radiographic Progression in Psoriatic Arthritis: A Pooled Analysis of the FUTURE 1 and FUTURE 5 Trials
| POS0474
Poster Tour Presentation
June 3, 3:30pm-4:50pm BST
|Rap-cel (rapcabtagene autoleucel, YTB323)
|Systemic Sclerosis and Severe Refractory Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies
|Safety and Early Efficacy of Rapcabtagene Autoleucel, an Autologous CD19 Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy, in Severe Refractory Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathies and Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis: Preliminary Analysis of the Open-Label AUTOGRAPH-IIM and –SSC studies
| OP077
Oral Abstract Presentation
June 3, 4:40pm-4:50pm BST
|Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
|Clinical, Cellular Kinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Biomarker Data Up to 24 Months After Rapcabtagene Autoleucel (YTB323), a Rapidly Manufactured CD19 CAR-T Therapy, From an Open-Label, Phase 1/2 Study in Severe Refractory SLE
| POS0303
Poster Tour Presentation
June 5, 4:00pm-5:00pm BST
|Ianalumab
|
|
|Sjögren's Disease
|Efficacy and Safety of the Ianalumab Global Phase 3 Studies (NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2) and Their Extension Study in Patients With Sjögren's Disease
| OP0126
Oral Presentation
June 3, 4:50pm-5:00pm BST
|Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
|Safety and Efficacy of Subcutaneous Ianalumab (VAY736) Post-B Cell Recovery in Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus: End of Study Results from a Phase 2 Study
| OP0335
Oral Presentation
June 5, 8:15am-8:25am BST
About Novartis Immunology
At Novartis, we're advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with autoimmune diseases. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we're committed to shaping what's next in Immunology.
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About Novartis
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.
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