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Grandiosity Events 10Th Celebrity Poloxjazz And Partnership To Benefit Alpha Phi Alpha General Mcgee STEM On June 20Th
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee 501(C)(3) STEM and Grandiosity Events 10th Celebrity PoloxJazz partnership creates synergy around curated and cultural experiences; community impact; and supporting STEM scholarships and possibilities for our youth.
Duane King Law Offices presents Grandiosity Events 10th annual commemorative celebrity charity PoloxJazz hosted by Celebrity Actor Clifton Powell!
The celebrity filled event is back at the beautiful Baltimore Peninsula waterfront overlooking the Baltimore Inner Harbor on
Saturday, June 20, 2026; 1 PM.
To benefit:
The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and famed Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra,“perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.”
The General McGee STEM 501(C)(3) has supported HBCU STEM scholarships, AlphaEast ALC Youth Leadership Development Institute for high school students, and STEM Museum summer camp scholarships for middle school students.
Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) Scholarship benefits when you buy tickets here.
Purchase Tickets: Use Promo Code: APA20off
Embark on a journey of inspiration and transformation by supporting the program. By contributing to the program, you're not just funding flights; you're investing in futures filled with curiosity, resilience, and a passion for aviation.
Ready to soar to new heights?
Welcome Mistress of Ceremonies. Washington DC TV News Anchor Shawn Yancy!
Welcoming back all Black Equestrian Polo Players!
Event Overview:
12p Gates open
1p Red Carpet interviews and meet and greet
National Anthem sung by Terri Nichols @SpotlightOverTheCity
3p Polo Match starts
5pTrophy Presentation by sponsor
6-9p After Party with DJ Vytas Reid [CBS Detroit Meteorologist]
For other opportunities, we actively solicit public, corporate and community partner support to make this General McGee“living monument” a reality. Multiple ways to donate: text STEM1906 to 44321; scan the QR code in the logo; visit: ; mail check to address provided. For more information, please visit our website or reach us by email:....
Duane King Law Offices presents Grandiosity Events 10th annual commemorative celebrity charity PoloxJazz hosted by Celebrity Actor Clifton Powell!
The celebrity filled event is back at the beautiful Baltimore Peninsula waterfront overlooking the Baltimore Inner Harbor on
Saturday, June 20, 2026; 1 PM.
To benefit:
The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) is to increase the STEM pipeline for historically underserved and underrepresented American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and famed Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra,“perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.”
The General McGee STEM 501(C)(3) has supported HBCU STEM scholarships, AlphaEast ALC Youth Leadership Development Institute for high school students, and STEM Museum summer camp scholarships for middle school students.
Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee STEM 501(C)(3) Scholarship benefits when you buy tickets here.
Purchase Tickets: Use Promo Code: APA20off
Embark on a journey of inspiration and transformation by supporting the program. By contributing to the program, you're not just funding flights; you're investing in futures filled with curiosity, resilience, and a passion for aviation.
Ready to soar to new heights?
Welcome Mistress of Ceremonies. Washington DC TV News Anchor Shawn Yancy!
Welcoming back all Black Equestrian Polo Players!
Event Overview:
12p Gates open
1p Red Carpet interviews and meet and greet
National Anthem sung by Terri Nichols @SpotlightOverTheCity
3p Polo Match starts
5pTrophy Presentation by sponsor
6-9p After Party with DJ Vytas Reid [CBS Detroit Meteorologist]
For other opportunities, we actively solicit public, corporate and community partner support to make this General McGee“living monument” a reality. Multiple ways to donate: text STEM1906 to 44321; scan the QR code in the logo; visit: ; mail check to address provided. For more information, please visit our website or reach us by email:....
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