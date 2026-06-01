Zia's Ghost Still Haunts Bangladesh's Fragile Power Pact

MENAFN - Asia Times) For a country born out of a bloody partition from Pakistan in 1971, political transition in Bangladesh has rarely been a peaceful affair. The assassination of President Ziaur Rahman on May 30, 1981, at a government circuit house in the port city of Chattogram, followed a familiar, violent script.

Rahman, a decorated liberation war hero commonly known as Zia, who turned into a military strongman before civilianizing his rule as the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), had survived at least 20 prior mutinies and coup attempts.

His final, fatal encounter with a faction of his own army ended a brief period of fragile stability, leaving behind a murder mystery that the state he helped shape has spent more than four decades systematically ignoring.

The official narrative of the assassination was constructed for institutional speed rather than historical accuracy, masking deep geopolitical and structural frictions.

Zia's foreign policy shift, pivoting Bangladesh away from the Indo-Soviet orbit toward the West, China and the oil-rich Gulf states, had alienated powerful, highly politicized factions within the officer corps who remained fiercely loyal to the secular, socialist ideals of the 1971 revolution.

To contain this volatile rift, Lieutenant-General Hussain Muhammad Ershad, the army chief who would orchestrate his own coup less than a year later, immediately convened a highly secretive military tribunal.