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15 Killed In Northeastern Brazil Traffic Accident


2026-06-01 01:05:36
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 (NNN-Xinhua) -- At least 15 people were killed on Sunday after a truck collided head-on with a van on a highway in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, the Federal Highway Police said.

The crash occurred at kilometre 506 of the BR-116 federal highway, a two-way, undivided stretch of road, reported Xinhua, quoting local media.

The entire section of the highway was closed following the accident, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The state's Department of Technical Police was dispatched to the scene to remove the bodies and conduct a forensic investigation. As of now, none of the victims have been identified.

--NNN-XINHUA

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