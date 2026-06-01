The Most Convenient Way To Declare Customs Parcels:“SİMA İmza”
Under the new rules, users will no longer be able to access the system and use the Electronic Commerce Declaration service with their PIN and password. Instead, citizens will be able to choose one of three electronic identification methods to access the service. Among the available options, the fastest and most convenient solution is the SİMA digital signature.
With“SİMA İmza”, users can obtain an electronic signature directly on their mobile within minutes, without any additional physical devices, and securely access customs services. Powered by facial recognition technology,“SİMA İmza” enables fast, reliable, and fully remote identification.
Following these changes, citizens who wish to continue submitting e-commerce declarations conveniently and without interruption are advised to obtain their SİMA digital signature in advance.--
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