Rahul Gandhi In Pushkar Today To Attend Cong Training Camp Conclusion Event

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to visit Rajasthan on June 1, where he will participate in the concluding session of the Congress party's 10-day Chintan and Prashikshan Shivir (Reflection and Training Camp) being held in Tilora near Pushkar.

His visit is being viewed as politically significant amid discussions over the future direction and organisational structure of the Rajasthan Congress. Rahul Gandhi will travel by road to the camp venue.

During the concluding session, he will address District Congress Presidents and party functionaries, offering guidance on organisational strengthening and upcoming political challenges. The Congress has described the training camp as part of its broader Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (Organisation Building Campaign), aimed at revitalising the party and strengthening its grassroots network.

Over the past 10 days, party leaders and district presidents from Rajasthan and Delhi have deliberated on organisational expansion, booth management, public outreach, and election preparedness.

Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi's Pushkar visit carries significance beyond the training camp, particularly as the Congress high command reviews party structures in several states following recent organisational changes elsewhere. Rahul Gandhi's visit matters for Rajasthan Congress on plenty of issues, including the PCC state chairperson position. Govind Singh Dotasra has been Rajasthan Congress president since July 2020.

Amid speculation about organisational reshuffles, questions remain over whether the leadership will continue under Dotasra or if changes are on the horizon. Also, Congress is working to strengthen its organisation ahead of future electoral contests. In Rajasthan, preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections and broader political strategy are expected to feature prominently.

Maintaining equilibrium among the camps led by Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Govind Singh Dotasra continues to be a challenge.

Rahul Gandhi's address may underline the need for unity within the state unit. The training camp has focused heavily on empowering district presidents and reinforcing grassroots structures through the Organisation Building Campaign. The outcome of the project might also be discussed.

All eyes, hence, are set on Rahul Gandhi's speech, which could provide important signals regarding organisational restructuring, accountability, and the Congress party's future strategy in Rajasthan, said party sources.