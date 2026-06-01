Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel Joins Elite Club, Hits Six Sixes In An Over

Nepal batter Kushal Bhurtel joined an elite group of just six players to hit six sixes in an over during his side's T20I match against China on Sunday. Bhurtel achieved the feat in the ninth over of the innings at the Singapore National Cricket Ground during the Asian Games Qualifier opener, dispatching left-arm spinner Chen Zhuo Yue over the boundary six times in six consecutive legal deliveries, as per the ICC website.

Bhurtel became the second player from Nepal to have scored six sixes in an over in a T20I, with the right-hander joining Dipendra Singh Airee in an exclusive club of just six players to have recorded the milestone.

Elite Six-Hitting Club

India great Yuvraj Singh was the first player to hit six sixes in an over when he launched England's Stuart Broad into the stands at the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, while Bhurtel now joins West Indies hard-hitter Kieron Pollard (2021), Singh Airee (2024), Samoa's Darius Visser (2024) and Bulgaria's Manan Bashir (2025) in achieving the feat in T20I cricket.

Dominant Performance and Victory

Bhurtel ended the match with a superb innings of 129 from just 43 deliveries as Nepal went on to score 313/2 from their 20 overs, before they went on to record a comfortable 221-run victory.

Overall, Bhurtel is the second Nepal batter to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in international cricket, after teammate Dipendra Singh Airee, who did it against Qatar in 2024.

Bhurtel's fireworks helped Nepal post a commanding 313/2, their second-highest total in T20Is, setting up a dominant all-round performance. Nepal went on to crush China by 221 runs, after dismissing them for just 92. (ANI)

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