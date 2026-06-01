Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 17: Suriya's Fantasy Action Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 17: Suriya starrer Karuppu continues its impressive theatrical journey, showing strong hold in its third week. The fantasy action entertainer witnessed healthy rise Day 17, inching closer to coveted Rs 300 crore mark

Karuppu delivered another encouraging performance at the box office on its third Sunday. The film collected Rs 5.90 crore net in India on Day 17, marking a notable increase from the Rs 5.15 crore earned on the previous day.

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The third-weekend trend highlights the film's sustained audience interest. After collecting Rs 54.30 crore during its second week, the film added Rs 3.25 crore on its third Friday, followed by steady gains over the weekend. With these latest figures, Karuppu's total India net collection now stands at Rs 182.45 crore, while its India gross earnings have reached Rs 210.99 crore.

Tamil Nadu continues to be the biggest contributor to Karuppu's box office success. The state generated Rs 5.35 crore on Day 17 alone, significantly outperforming other markets.

The Tamil version remained the dominant force, contributing Rs 5.20 crore and attracting strong audience turnout across more than 2,300 shows. Evening screenings emerged as the most popular, recording the highest occupancy levels of the day.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 80 lakh, Karnataka added Rs 40 lakh, while Kerala brought in Rs 18 lakh. The Telugu version also maintained a respectable run with steady occupancy figures across nearly 1,000 shows.

Karuppu's international performance remains equally impressive. The film added another Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets on Day 17, taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 78.25 crore.

Combining domestic and overseas collections, the film's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 289.24 crore. With the current pace, industry observers expect Karuppu to cross the Rs 300 crore milestone in the coming days.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building around the film's digital premiere. Reports suggest that Netflix has secured the streaming rights. Although an official announcement is still awaited, industry reports indicate that the film could make its OTT debut approximately four weeks after its theatrical release.