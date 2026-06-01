Road Rage Horror In Chennai: Woman Dies After Car Hits Two-Wheeler Following Bar Dispute

An 18-year-old lady was killed after a gang of young men reportedly crashed their automobile into a two-wheeler during a fight between two groups at a private bar in Chennai. The police have filed a case and arrested three accused, identified as Balamurugan (21), Joshwa (19) and Kishore Kumar (19). The victim has been identified as Yancy (18), a Sri Lankan refugee living in Villupuram district. Yancy and the others got into a fight with another group of males as they were dancing in a private bar, according to the police. The incident was controlled by the intervention of bouncers.

But the argument persisted outside the pub, when bouncers intervened once more and requested that both parties go. Later, Yancy and her pals reportedly saw the opposing group in a vehicle while riding a two-wheeler.

Yancy's friends reportedly hurled stones at the automobile, according to the police. The automobile reportedly followed and crashed the two-wheeler out of fury. Yancy was thrown from the car by the crash and immediately perished.

Her friend, who is 17, was critically injured. She is in the hospital.

Yancy's family sought severe punishment for all the accused. Officials have sealed the private bar for allowing people under 18 years old into the bar. A special police team has been formed to search for the remaining accused who are on the run.